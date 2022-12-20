Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $83.55

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA – Get Rating) (NYSE:RBA)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$83.55 and traded as low as C$74.11. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares last traded at C$74.45, with a volume of 133,018 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Barrington Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “buy” rating and set a C$67.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$67.90.
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$78.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$83.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.25 billion and a PE ratio of 20.07.
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Increases Dividend
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile
Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.
Further Reading
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.