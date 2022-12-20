Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $83.55

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA – Get Rating) (NYSE:RBA)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$83.55 and traded as low as C$74.11. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares last traded at C$74.45, with a volume of 133,018 shares trading hands.

Separately, Barrington Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “buy” rating and set a C$67.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$67.90.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.97, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$78.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$83.55. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.25 billion and a PE ratio of 20.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.368 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is 27.49%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

