RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $16.06.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on RLJ Lodging Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point reduced their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get RLJ Lodging Trust alerts:

RLJ Lodging Trust Stock Performance

RLJ stock opened at $10.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.73 and a beta of 1.75. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $9.84 and a 1-year high of $15.45.

RLJ Lodging Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Transactions at RLJ Lodging Trust

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. RLJ Lodging Trust’s payout ratio is -181.82%.

In other RLJ Lodging Trust news, Director Patricia L. Gibson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.47 per share, for a total transaction of $52,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 79,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,778.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RLJ Lodging Trust

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLJ. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 6.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 34,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in RLJ Lodging Trust by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 393,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after buying an additional 27,300 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of RLJ Lodging Trust by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,173,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,842,000 after buying an additional 373,082 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

About RLJ Lodging Trust

(Get Rating)

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio consists of 103 hotels with approximately 22,570 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLJ Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.