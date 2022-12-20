Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Robinhood Markets from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.21.

NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $8.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 0.83. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $6.81 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.55.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 29,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total transaction of $341,549.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,411,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,413,070.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 29,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.63, for a total value of $341,549.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,411,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,413,070.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 91,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $860,296.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,291,108 shares in the company, valued at $12,084,770.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 246,480 shares of company stock worth $2,445,504. 15.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 22.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Robinhood Markets by 3.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 2.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 102,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Robinhood Markets by 0.5% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 515,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,372 shares in the last quarter. 57.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company also offers various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is a collection of approximately articles, including guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and The Wall Street Journal; lists and alerts, which allow users to create custom watchlists and alerts to monitor securities, ETFs, and cryptocurrencies, as well as cash management services; and offers First trade recommendations to all new customers who have yet to place a trade.

