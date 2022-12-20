Rocket Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 3,057 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,201% compared to the average daily volume of 235 call options.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 1,355,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $19,999,997.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,628,567 shares in the company, valued at $260,021,363.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 33.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 133.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,551,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,612,000 after purchasing an additional 886,919 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,392,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,142,000 after acquiring an additional 856,076 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,836,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,494,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,727,000 after buying an additional 488,509 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,099,000 after purchasing an additional 446,574 shares in the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.6 %

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RCKT. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group cut their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.80.

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.47. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $24.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.19. The company has a current ratio of 10.31, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.