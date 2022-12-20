Rocket Pharmaceuticals Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders bought 3,057 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,201% compared to the average daily volume of 235 call options.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 1,355,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $19,999,997.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,628,567 shares in the company, valued at $260,021,363.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 33.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 133.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,551,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,612,000 after purchasing an additional 886,919 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,392,333 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $54,142,000 after acquiring an additional 856,076 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,836,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,494,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,727,000 after buying an additional 488,509 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 102.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,569 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,099,000 after purchasing an additional 446,574 shares in the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Rocket Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.6 %
Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $21.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 1.47. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $24.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.19. The company has a current ratio of 10.31, a quick ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
About Rocket Pharmaceuticals
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rocket Pharmaceuticals (RCKT)
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.