Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV) Price Target Increased to $10.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by SVB Leerink from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Roivant Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. They issued an overweight rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Roivant Sciences from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Roivant Sciences presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $11.50.

Roivant Sciences Stock Down 10.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROIV opened at $6.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 7.43, a current ratio of 7.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Roivant Sciences has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $16.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Roivant Sciences ( NASDAQ:ROIV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 million. Roivant Sciences had a negative net margin of 2,336.55% and a negative return on equity of 62.36%. Equities research analysts forecast that Roivant Sciences will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 5,656,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $26,866,384.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,470,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,983,359.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 5,656,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total transaction of $26,866,384.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,470,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,983,359.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant bought 416,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,002.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 73,805,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,831,986. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,744,782 shares of company stock valued at $27,233,717. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roivant Sciences

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Two Seas Capital LP increased its stake in Roivant Sciences by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Two Seas Capital LP now owns 5,869,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,854 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Roivant Sciences by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,044,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,980,000 after purchasing an additional 117,329 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $8,965,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Roivant Sciences by 456.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Roivant Sciences by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,690,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after purchasing an additional 990,300 shares in the last quarter. 51.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Roivant Sciences

(Get Rating)

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology company that researches and develops medicines. The company develops product candidates for the treatment of various therapeutics, including solid tumors, sickle cell diseases, hypophosphatasia, oncologic malignancies, psoriasis, atopic dermatitis, vitiligo, hyperhidrosis, acne, myasthenia gravis, warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia, thyroid eye diseases, sarcoidosis, and staph aureus bacteremia.

Recommended Stories

