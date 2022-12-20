Royal Mines and Minerals (OTCMKTS:RYMM) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Royal Mines and Minerals Corp (OTCMKTS:RYMM – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Royal Mines and Minerals shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.
Royal Mines and Minerals Price Performance
Royal Mines and Minerals Company Profile
Royal Mines and Minerals Corp, an exploration stage company, focuses on extracting and refining precious metals from fly and bottom ash, and other leachable assets in the United States. It also intends to acquire and develop mining projects in North America. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Henderson, Nevada.
