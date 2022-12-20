Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.71.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
In other news, Director Mario Germano Giuliani sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $7,276,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,122,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Royalty Pharma news, Director Mario Germano Giuliani sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total transaction of $7,276,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $980,122,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $2,192,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,235,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 791,223 shares of company stock valued at $33,673,352. Insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $39.57 on Tuesday. Royalty Pharma has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $44.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.
Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 22.61%. The firm had revenue of $597.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.03 million. Research analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 90.48%.
Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.
