RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS decreased its holdings in shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,877 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 4,892 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in RPM International were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPM. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in RPM International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in RPM International by 2,340.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of RPM International by 151.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,841 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on RPM. KeyCorp began coverage on RPM International in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on RPM International to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group lowered RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.88.

RPM International Price Performance

RPM stock opened at $98.11 on Tuesday. RPM International Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.56 and a 1 year high of $106.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.76. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.99.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.16. RPM International had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 7.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. RPM International’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RPM International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 14th. This is a positive change from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. RPM International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other RPM International news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $6,019,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,295,375.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other RPM International news, CEO Frank C. Sullivan sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $6,019,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,295,375.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick R. Nance sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total value of $42,920.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,270.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coating, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance services; sealing and bonding, subfloor preparation, flooring, and glazing solutions; resin flooring systems, polyurethane, MMA waterproof, epoxy floor paint and coatings, concrete repair, and protection products; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; insulated building cladding materials; and concrete form wall systems.

