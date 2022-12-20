Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $27.64

Shares of Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$27.64 and traded as high as C$28.47. Russel Metals shares last traded at C$27.54, with a volume of 357,507 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Russel Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. TD Securities lowered shares of Russel Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Russel Metals from C$37.50 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$37.71.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$28.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$27.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. Russel Metals’s payout ratio is currently 23.07%.

Russel Metals Inc operates as a metal distribution company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

