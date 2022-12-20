Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $24.24

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not (OTCMKTS:SCCB – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.24 and traded as high as $24.61. Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not shares last traded at $24.31, with a volume of 716 shares traded.

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not Stock Down 0.9 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.70.

Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4453 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sachem Capital Corp. 7.125% Not and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.