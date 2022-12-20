Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Lowered to $228.00 at Morgan Stanley

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $250.00 to $228.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CRM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Salesforce from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $196.85.

NYSE CRM opened at $129.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.65. Salesforce has a 52-week low of $126.89 and a 52-week high of $260.78. The company has a market cap of $129.01 billion, a PE ratio of 460.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total value of $345,667.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,172,255,996.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.29, for a total transaction of $345,667.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $4,172,255,996.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 191,422 shares of company stock worth $29,080,874 in the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geller Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.4% in the second quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 13,828 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 4.9% in the second quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.9% in the second quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,433 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

