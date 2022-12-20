Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on SBH. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Sally Beauty from $14.50 to $11.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Sally Beauty to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Sally Beauty in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.10.

Shares of NYSE:SBH opened at $12.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32 and a beta of 1.25. Sally Beauty has a 1-year low of $10.95 and a 1-year high of $19.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.12.

Sally Beauty ( NYSE:SBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 83.29% and a net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $962.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.88 million. Equities analysts predict that Sally Beauty will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,135,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,304,000 after buying an additional 19,749 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the third quarter worth about $426,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty by 1,747.0% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,857,271 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756,714 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Sally Beauty in the third quarter worth about $524,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Sally Beauty by 7.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,013,130 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $100,965,000 after acquiring an additional 528,068 shares during the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG). The SBS segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care products, styling tools, skin and nail care products, cosmetics, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals through retail stores and digital platforms.

