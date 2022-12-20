Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Director Sells $77,813.25 in Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.75, for a total transaction of $77,813.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 486,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,206,164.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Samsara Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of NYSE IOT opened at $12.36 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.66. Samsara Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $31.41.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IOT. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Samsara by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 9,927 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Samsara in the 1st quarter worth about $558,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Samsara by 141.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 11,820 shares during the period. Triatomic Management LP raised its position in Samsara by 637.0% in the 1st quarter. Triatomic Management LP now owns 110,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 95,547 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Samsara by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,227,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,704,000 after purchasing an additional 477,013 shares during the period. 23.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.
