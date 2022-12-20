Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,239 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Sanofi during the first quarter worth $36,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Sanofi by 10.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 85,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,268,000 after buying an additional 7,809 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi by 117.4% during the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 30,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 16,621 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Sanofi by 188.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 37,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after buying an additional 24,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in Sanofi by 35.2% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. 10.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SNY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sanofi from €105.00 ($111.70) to €85.00 ($90.43) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sanofi in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Sanofi from €90.00 ($95.74) to €85.00 ($90.43) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from €120.00 ($127.66) to €89.00 ($94.68) in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sanofi from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

Sanofi Price Performance

About Sanofi

SNY opened at $46.98 on Tuesday. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $36.91 and a 52 week high of $58.10. The company has a market cap of $119.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

(Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.