Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $55.60.
Schrödinger Stock Down 7.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ SDGR opened at $19.02 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.60. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 0.96. Schrödinger has a 12-month low of $15.85 and a 12-month high of $38.22.
Schrödinger Company Profile
Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.
