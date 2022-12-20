Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.46

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA – Get Rating) (NYSE:SA)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.46 and traded as low as C$14.99. Seabridge Gold shares last traded at C$15.14, with a volume of 90,898 shares.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a report on Monday, November 21st.
Seabridge Gold Price Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average of C$15.86 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 137.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.00, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.34.
Insider Activity at Seabridge Gold
Seabridge Gold Company Profile
Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.
