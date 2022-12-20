Seabridge Gold (TSE:SEA) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.46

Seabridge Gold Inc. (TSE:SEA – Get Rating) (NYSE:SA)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$16.46 and traded as low as C$14.99. Seabridge Gold shares last traded at C$15.14, with a volume of 90,898 shares.

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a report on Monday, November 21st.

The company has a fifty day moving average of C$15.86 and a 200 day moving average of C$16.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 137.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.00, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

In related news, Senior Officer Tracey Meintjes sold 2,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.34, for a total value of C$41,187.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,924 shares in the company, valued at C$44,854.16. In related news, Director Eliseo Gonzalez-Urien sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.71, for a total value of C$204,282.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,765 shares in the company, valued at C$1,803,417.21. Also, Senior Officer Tracey Meintjes sold 2,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.34, for a total value of C$41,187.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,924 shares in the company, valued at C$44,854.16. Insiders have sold 49,085 shares of company stock worth $806,106 over the last ninety days.

Seabridge Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties in North America. The company also explores for copper, silver, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal projects are the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property and Iskut project located in British Columbia, Canada; Courageous Lake property situated in Northwest Territories, Canada; Snowstorm project located in the Nevada; and 3 Aces project located in the Yukon Territory.

