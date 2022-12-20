Sekisui House (OTCMKTS:SKHSY) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $17.34

Sekisui House, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SKHSY – Get Rating) shares passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.34 and traded as high as $17.68. Sekisui House shares last traded at $17.55, with a volume of 29,700 shares.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Sekisui House from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd.

The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.32.

Sekisui House, Ltd. designs, constructs, and contracts built-to-order detached houses in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Custom Detached Houses, Rental Housing, Architectural/Civil Engineering, Remodeling, Real Estate Management Fees, Houses For Sale, Condominiums, Urban Redevelopment, and Overseas segments.

