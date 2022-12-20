Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Morgan Stanley

Semrush (NASDAQ:SEMR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Semrush from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Semrush Stock Performance

Semrush stock opened at $8.40 on Monday. Semrush has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $22.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -49.41 and a beta of 0.63.

Insider Activity at Semrush

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, COO Dmitry Melnikov sold 5,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $74,390.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,609.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, COO Dmitry Melnikov sold 5,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total value of $74,390.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 94,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,609.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Evgeny Fetisov sold 10,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $128,750.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,976.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 22,213 shares of company stock valued at $271,495 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 61.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Semrush during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Semrush during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Semrush by 91.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,368 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in Semrush by 260.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Semrush during the third quarter worth about $117,000. 24.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Semrush

Semrush Holdings, Inc develops an online visibility management software-as-a-service platform worldwide. The company enables companies to identify and reach the right audience for their content through the right channels. Its platform enables the company's customers to understand trends and act upon insights to enhance the online visibility, and drive traffic to their websites and social media pages, as well as online listings, distribute targeted content to their customers, and measure the digital marketing campaigns.

Further Reading

