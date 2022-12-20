Serco Group plc (LON:SRP) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 199.57 ($2.42).

Several equities analysts recently commented on SRP shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.61) target price on shares of Serco Group in a report on Monday, September 12th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a report on Thursday, December 15th.

Serco Group stock opened at GBX 154.90 ($1.88) on Tuesday. Serco Group has a twelve month low of GBX 118.90 ($1.44) and a twelve month high of GBX 199 ($2.42). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 163.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 170.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.84. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.80 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,191.54.

In other Serco Group news, insider Rupert Soames sold 1,885,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 162 ($1.97), for a total value of £3,053,700 ($3,709,548.10).

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

