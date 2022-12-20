Serica Energy (LON:SQZ) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $336.28

Shares of Serica Energy plc (LON:SQZGet Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 336.28 ($4.09) and traded as low as GBX 277 ($3.36). Serica Energy shares last traded at GBX 278 ($3.38), with a volume of 418,355 shares traded.

Serica Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 309.52 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 336.28. The firm has a market cap of £758.42 million and a P/E ratio of 408.82.

Serica Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th were paid a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 2.31%. Serica Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.24%.

About Serica Energy

Serica Energy plc, an upstream oil and gas company, identifies, acquires, explores, exploits, and produces oil and gas reserves in the United Kingdom. The company holds 100% interest in the Keith oil fields; 98% interest in the Bruce gas fields; and 50% interest in the Rhum gas fields located in the Northern North Sea, as well as 18% non-operating interest in the Erskine field located in Central North Sea.

Featured Articles

