ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Raised to $612.00 at Morgan Stanley

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $520.00 to $612.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NOW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $460.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $488.00 to $515.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Macquarie restated an outperform rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $540.23.

Shares of NOW opened at $382.30 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $390.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $430.61. ServiceNow has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $667.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.22 billion, a PE ratio of 386.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.09. ServiceNow had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total value of $2,544,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.26, for a total value of $53,098.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,987 shares in the company, valued at $787,368.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,854 shares of company stock worth $9,029,090. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 900 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 65,758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,830,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

