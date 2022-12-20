Shane J. Schaffer Acquires 10,000 Shares of Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING) Stock

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING – Get Rating) CEO Shane J. Schaffer bought 10,000 shares of Cingulate stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.02 per share, with a total value of $10,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 41,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,330. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cingulate Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CING opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. Cingulate Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $3.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 million and a PE ratio of -0.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.27.

Get Cingulate alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CING. Maxim Group began coverage on Cingulate in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Ascendiant Capital Markets began coverage on Cingulate in a report on Monday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Cingulate

Cingulate Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Cingulate in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cingulate in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cingulate in the first quarter worth about $100,000. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Cingulate Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of product candidates for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder. The company's lead product candidates are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, and CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine) for the treatment of attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorders.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cingulate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cingulate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.