Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.04

Shawcor Ltd. (TSE:SCL – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$11.04 and traded as high as C$13.46. Shawcor shares last traded at C$13.31, with a volume of 320,226 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SCL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Shawcor from C$11.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Shawcor from C$14.00 to C$16.75 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Shawcor from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cormark reduced their target price on Shawcor from C$17.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities cut Shawcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shawcor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$14.75.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$935.91 million and a P/E ratio of -13.27.

In other Shawcor news, Senior Officer Simon Laurence Dewey sold 4,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.66, for a total transaction of C$54,965.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$285,973.16.

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

