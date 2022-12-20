Short Interest in Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL) Decreases By 8.9%

Delek Logistics Partners, LP (NYSE:DKL – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 277,600 shares, a decline of 8.9% from the November 15th total of 304,600 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Delek Logistics Partners Price Performance

DKL opened at $44.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.81. Delek Logistics Partners has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $64.46.

Delek Logistics Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This is a boost from Delek Logistics Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.97%. Delek Logistics Partners’s payout ratio is 108.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Transactions at Delek Logistics Partners

DKL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Delek Logistics Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Delek Logistics Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Chairman Ezra Uzi Yemin sold 3,396 shares of Delek Logistics Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total transaction of $191,228.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 208,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,712,817.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 38,859 shares of company stock valued at $2,181,893 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Delek Logistics Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Delek Logistics Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,182,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Delek Logistics Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $121,000. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 8,168 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 52,675 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 10,845 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Delek Logistics Partners by 404.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,999 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 51,308 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.77% of the company’s stock.

About Delek Logistics Partners

Delek Logistics Partners, LP owns and operates logistics and marketing assets for crude oil, and intermediate and refined products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Pipelines and Transportation, Wholesale Marketing and Terminalling, and Investment in Pipeline Joint Ventures. The Pipelines and Transportation segment includes pipelines, trucks, and ancillary assets that provide crude oil gathering, crude oil intermediate and refined products transportation, and storage services primarily in support of the Tyler, El Dorado, and Big Spring refineries, as well as offers crude oil and other products transportation services to third parties.

Further Reading

