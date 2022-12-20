Short Interest in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Drops By 12.0%

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,250,000 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the November 15th total of 12,790,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

DocuSign Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DOCU opened at $54.22 on Tuesday. DocuSign has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $159.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of -82.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DocuSign

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 27,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after buying an additional 6,743 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. 76.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DocuSign Company Profile

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DOCU. Piper Sandler raised shares of DocuSign from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wedbush raised shares of DocuSign from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.64.

(Get Rating)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

