Short Interest in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) Drops By 11.8%

Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,210,000 shares, a decrease of 11.8% from the November 15th total of 3,640,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,590,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on EQH. Citigroup upped their price objective on Equitable from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Equitable from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.33.

Get Equitable alerts:

Equitable Stock Down 1.1 %

EQH opened at $28.48 on Tuesday. Equitable has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.77. The stock has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.43.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equitable will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total transaction of $905,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 425,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,018.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equitable

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equitable by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,143,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,838,000 after purchasing an additional 854,689 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Equitable by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,650,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799,164 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Equitable by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 22,868,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,585,000 after purchasing an additional 720,979 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Equitable by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,883,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,137,000 after purchasing an additional 419,700 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,781,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,740,000 after buying an additional 330,125 shares during the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equitable Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.