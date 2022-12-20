Short Interest in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Drops By 11.9%

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 925,100 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the November 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 636,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FLEETCOR Technologies
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,528,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,161,682,000 after purchasing an additional 775,047 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,836,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,204,669,000 after purchasing an additional 228,606 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,105,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,118,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,967,000 after buying an additional 207,098 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,466,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $178.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $183.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12-month low of $161.69 and a 12-month high of $265.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.21.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $265.00 to $226.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.08.
FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FLEETCOR Technologies (FLT)
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.