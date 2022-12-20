Short Interest in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Drops By 11.9%

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 925,100 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the November 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 636,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FLEETCOR Technologies

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,528,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,161,682,000 after purchasing an additional 775,047 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,836,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,204,669,000 after purchasing an additional 228,606 shares during the period. Parsifal Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,105,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,118,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,523,967,000 after buying an additional 207,098 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,466,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:FLT opened at $178.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $183.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 12-month low of $161.69 and a 12-month high of $265.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLEETCOR Technologies ( NYSE:FLT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.05. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 42.85% and a net margin of 28.51%. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies will post 14.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $265.00 to $226.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $196.00 to $188.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.08.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.