Short Interest in Genscript Biotech Co. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF) Decreases By 10.4%

Genscript Biotech Co. (OTCMKTS:GNNSF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 507,200 shares, a decline of 10.4% from the November 15th total of 566,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.9 days.

Genscript Biotech Stock Performance

Genscript Biotech stock opened at 3.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of 2.47 and a 200-day moving average of 3.03. Genscript Biotech has a 1 year low of 1.89 and a 1 year high of 4.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Genscript Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

About Genscript Biotech

Genscript Biotech Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the manufacture and sale of life science research products and services in North America, Europe, the People's Republic of China, Japan, the other Asia Pacific regions, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Life Science Services and Products, Biologics Development Services, Industrial Synthetic Biology Products, and Cell Therapy.

