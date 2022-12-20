Short Interest in Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Declines By 12.4%

Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 168,600 shares, a decrease of 12.4% from the November 15th total of 192,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 763,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Green Thumb Industries Stock Performance

GTBIF opened at $8.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.00. Green Thumb Industries has a one year low of $7.72 and a one year high of $23.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on GTBIF. Wedbush began coverage on Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Green Thumb Industries from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Green Thumb Industries from C$30.50 to C$31.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Green Thumb Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.90.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc engages in manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands.

