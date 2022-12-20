Short Interest in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Drops By 12.0%

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 407,400 shares, a decline of 12.0% from the November 15th total of 462,700 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCCI opened at $30.30 on Tuesday. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $36.13. The company has a market capitalization of $732.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.93.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $172.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155.14 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 21.24%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on HCCI shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 69.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 49.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. 60.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

