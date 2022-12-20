Short Interest in I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Drops By 11.7%

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,880,000 shares, a decline of 11.7% from the November 15th total of 2,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 447,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On I-Mab

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMAB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in I-Mab by 4.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of I-Mab by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 479,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its stake in I-Mab by 10.7% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in I-Mab by 2.3% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 105,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in I-Mab by 18.4% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.90% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IMAB opened at $3.62 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.52. I-Mab has a 12-month low of $3.25 and a 12-month high of $49.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About I-Mab

Several research analysts have recently commented on IMAB shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on I-Mab from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on I-Mab from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of I-Mab from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase 1b/2a for patients with membranous nephropathy; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; TJ107, a recombinant human IL-7, which is in Phase 2 for cancer treatment-related lymphopenia and cancer immunotherapy; and Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial.

