Short Interest in ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Decreases By 12.4%

ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,152,900 shares, a decline of 12.4% from the November 15th total of 3,598,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 121.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ITMPF opened at $1.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.82. ITM Power has a 12 month low of $0.84 and a 12 month high of $5.71.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered ITM Power from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. HSBC lowered ITM Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup lowered ITM Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Societe Generale initiated coverage on ITM Power in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on ITM Power from GBX 420 ($5.10) to GBX 280 ($3.40) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $360.00.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas1SP, HGas3SP, 3MEP CUBE, and 2GEP Skid. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment, automotive fuel, hydrogen, electrolyser solutions, and hydrogen storage solutions.

