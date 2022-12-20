Short Interest in Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Declines By 9.4%

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 671,100 shares, a drop of 9.4% from the November 15th total of 741,000 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 172,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days.

Ivanhoe Electric Stock Performance

Shares of IE opened at 13.10 on Tuesday. Ivanhoe Electric has a 12 month low of 7.01 and a 12 month high of 15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.18 and a current ratio of 9.48.

Get Ivanhoe Electric alerts:

Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported -0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.19 by -0.24. The business had revenue of 1.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Ivanhoe Electric will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on Ivanhoe Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Ivanhoe Electric news, Chairman Robert M. Friedland bought 422,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of 9.85 per share, for a total transaction of 4,164,254.95. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 9,385,324 shares in the company, valued at 92,445,441.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional Trading of Ivanhoe Electric

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric during the 3rd quarter worth about $287,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ivanhoe Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $254,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Ivanhoe Electric in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $578,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in Ivanhoe Electric by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the last quarter. 35.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ivanhoe Electric

(Get Rating)

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.