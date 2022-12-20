Short Interest in KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. (OTCMKTS:KGHPF) Decreases By 10.0%

KGHM Polska Miedz S.A. (OTCMKTS:KGHPF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 130,300 shares, a decline of 10.0% from the November 15th total of 144,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

KGHM Polska Miedz Price Performance

OTCMKTS KGHPF opened at $29.16 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.83. KGHM Polska Miedz has a 12-month low of $17.00 and a 12-month high of $44.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Erste Group Bank lowered KGHM Polska Miedz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

About KGHM Polska Miedz

KGHM Polska Miedz SA mines, produces, and sells copper, precious metals, and non-ferrous metals in Poland and internationally. It offers copper cathodes, wire rods, Cu-Ofe and Cu-Ag wires, and granule products; silver in bullion bar and granule forms; gold bars; molybdenum; ammonium perrhenate, metallic rhenium, and rhenium powder; and lead, sulphuric acid, copper and nickel sulphate, and selenium products, as well as platinum, palladium, and rock salt.

