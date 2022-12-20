Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.
Silgan Stock Down 1.7 %
NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $51.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.39. Silgan has a 52 week low of $38.59 and a 52 week high of $54.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.81.
Silgan Company Profile
