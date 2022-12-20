Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Silgan Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:SLGN opened at $51.48 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.39. Silgan has a 52 week low of $38.59 and a 52 week high of $54.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.81.

Silgan Company Profile

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

