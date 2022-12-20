Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Decreases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,906 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 7.9% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $12,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,269,995,750 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $221,753,959,000 after buying an additional 8,734,393 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Apple by 2.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 237,910,783 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $32,527,162,000 after buying an additional 4,831,418 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Apple by 8.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 123,534,393 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,889,649,000 after buying an additional 9,411,018 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 1.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 80,739,774 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,097,970,000 after buying an additional 1,155,915 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 12.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 80,467,043 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,001,469,000 after buying an additional 8,716,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AAPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Apple from $177.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt started coverage on Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Apple from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.35.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $132.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.92 and a 200-day moving average of $149.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.22.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.22 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,259,454.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 176,299 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.95, for a total value of $27,493,829.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,259,454.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 380,851 shares of company stock worth $56,707,789 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.