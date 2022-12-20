Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Sells 35,692 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,828 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 35,692 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.1% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.9% in the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 132 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.2% in the first quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 409 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.5% in the first quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 96 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 1.5% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. 57.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $700,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,142,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 303,468 shares of company stock worth $11,098,019 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $84.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $866.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.94, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $84.51 and a one year high of $172.94.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $125.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.65.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

