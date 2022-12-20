SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Insider Fariborz Assaderaghi Sells 1,000 Shares

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.51, for a total value of $102,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,922 shares in the company, valued at $11,268,104.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

SiTime Price Performance

NASDAQ SITM opened at $99.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.88. SiTime Co. has a 1 year low of $73.10 and a 1 year high of $303.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 49.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.90.

Get SiTime alerts:

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). SiTime had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.03 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of SiTime

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on SiTime in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of SiTime from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on SiTime from $240.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on SiTime from $130.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in SiTime by 517.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA increased its holdings in shares of SiTime by 172.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in SiTime by 34.3% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SiTime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiTime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.