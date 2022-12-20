SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) Insider Fariborz Assaderaghi Sells 1,000 Shares

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.51, for a total value of $102,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,922 shares in the company, valued at $11,268,104.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
SiTime Price Performance
NASDAQ SITM opened at $99.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.88. SiTime Co. has a 1 year low of $73.10 and a 1 year high of $303.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 49.69, a P/E/G ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.90.
SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). SiTime had a return on equity of 6.71% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.03 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that SiTime Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC raised its stake in SiTime by 517.6% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA increased its holdings in shares of SiTime by 172.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of SiTime during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in SiTime by 34.3% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.84% of the company’s stock.
SiTime Company Profile
SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. Its solutions have applications in various markets, including communications and enterprise, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.
