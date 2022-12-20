SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $349.29.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SEDG. Bank of America upgraded shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $269.00 to $367.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $377.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $379.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.46, for a total transaction of $726,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 157,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,674,254.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $2,102,625. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MQS Management LLC increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 25.6% in the third quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 1,850 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 456,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,596,000 after acquiring an additional 103,466 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 82.4% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in SolarEdge Technologies during the third quarter valued at $1,334,000. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $309.58 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $265.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.32. SolarEdge Technologies has a one year low of $190.15 and a one year high of $375.90. The stock has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.53 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.