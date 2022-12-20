SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Morgan Stanley

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.90.

SolarWinds Price Performance

SolarWinds stock opened at $8.68 on Monday. SolarWinds has a 52 week low of $7.51 and a 52 week high of $14.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Transactions at SolarWinds

SolarWinds ( NYSE:SWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). SolarWinds had a positive return on equity of 1.91% and a negative net margin of 131.10%. The business had revenue of $179.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.53 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that SolarWinds will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason Bliss sold 7,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.54, for a total transaction of $65,331.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 597,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,104,443.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SolarWinds

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SWI. Swiss National Bank increased its position in SolarWinds by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,050 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SolarWinds during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,730,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in SolarWinds by 11.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 287,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after acquiring an additional 29,063 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in SolarWinds by 3,591.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,762 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in SolarWinds by 75.1% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 460,655 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,131,000 after acquiring an additional 197,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

About SolarWinds

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) management software products in the United States and internationally. The company offers a portfolio of solutions to technology professionals for monitoring, managing, and optimizing networks, systems, desktops, applications, storage, databases, website infrastructures, and IT service desks.

Further Reading

