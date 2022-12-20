Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.11

Sparta Commercial Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Get Rating) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and traded as low as $0.11. Sparta Commercial Services shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 10,001 shares.
Sparta Commercial Services Trading Up 5.7 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.13.
Sparta Commercial Services (OTCMKTS:SRCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.
Sparta Commercial Services Company Profile
Sparta Commercial Services, Inc, a technology company, develops, markets, and manages business websites and mobile applications for smartphones and tablets under the iMobileApp name. It offers mobile applications for agriculture dealerships, racetracks, private clubs, country clubs, restaurants, and grocery stores.
