Spectra Systems (LON:SPSY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $152.71

Shares of Spectra Systems Co. (LON:SPSY – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 152.71 ($1.86) and traded as high as GBX 168.77 ($2.05). Spectra Systems shares last traded at GBX 165 ($2.00), with a volume of 29,969 shares traded.

Spectra Systems Trading Down 1.4 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £73.22 million and a PE ratio of 1,833.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 152.71 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 144.30. The company has a current ratio of 6.94, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53.

Insider Transactions at Spectra Systems

In related news, insider Donald Stanford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 156 ($1.90), for a total value of £23,400 ($28,425.66).

About Spectra Systems

Spectra Systems Corporation invents, develops, and sells integrated optical systems in Rhode Island and internationally. It operates through three segments: Authentication Systems, Secure Transactions, and Banknote Cleaning. The company offers integrated solutions, including a system of taggant materials and sensor technology to authenticate banknotes that are used by central banks, as well as G7 country for passport security; banknote cleaning and disinfection systems that lifts sebum and other substances from the banknote through a dry process based on supercritical CO2 cleaning; and solutions to authenticate brand name products.

