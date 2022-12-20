Spire (NYSE:SR) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Spire (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Monday.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Spire from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Spire from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America lowered shares of Spire from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Spire from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Spire from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spire currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $68.86.

Get Spire alerts:

Spire Stock Performance

Spire stock opened at $66.40 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. Spire has a fifty-two week low of $61.52 and a fifty-two week high of $79.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.40.

Spire Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Spire

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.36%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spire during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Spire during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Spire by 47.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Spire by 31.8% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 639 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Spire during the third quarter valued at $75,000. 95.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spire Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.