Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Price Target Raised to $43.00 at Raymond James

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SRC. Oppenheimer started coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.70.

NYSE:SRC opened at $40.44 on Monday. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $49.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a $0.663 dividend. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.47%.

In other news, Director Richard I. Gilchrist bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $41.91 per share, with a total value of $251,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,181.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 19.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 63.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,489 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $528,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 5.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

