Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SPOT. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $164.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $112.00 to $87.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $175.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $148.00 to $135.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $230.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Spotify Technology currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $151.32.

NYSE SPOT opened at $73.26 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.18. Spotify Technology has a 52 week low of $69.29 and a 52 week high of $247.20. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.56 and a beta of 1.71.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. On average, research analysts expect that Spotify Technology will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPOT. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Spotify Technology by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in Spotify Technology by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Spotify Technology by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astrantus Ltd grew its position in Spotify Technology by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Astrantus Ltd now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

