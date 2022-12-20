Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC cut its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,504,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,433,000 after buying an additional 649,795 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 1,845,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,048,000 after buying an additional 12,655 shares during the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,595,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,836,000 after buying an additional 18,052 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,467,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,441,000 after purchasing an additional 24,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,443,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:CEF opened at $17.42 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $15.11 and a 1-year high of $20.44.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

