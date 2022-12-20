Standard Chartered (LON:STAB) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $109.93

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAB – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 109.93 ($1.34) and traded as low as GBX 102.75 ($1.25). Standard Chartered shares last traded at GBX 102.75 ($1.25), with a volume of 0 shares trading hands.

Standard Chartered Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 100.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 109.93.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Standard Chartered PLC is an international banking company. The Banks’s segments include Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail Banking, Commercial Banking and Private Banking. Its Corporate & Institutional Banking segment allows companies and financial institutions to operate and trade globally, and its Private Banking segment supports high net worth individuals with their banking needs across borders and offers access to global investment opportunities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Chartered Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Chartered and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.