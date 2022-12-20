Standard Chartered (LON:STAN) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $585.63

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 585.63 ($7.11) and traded as high as GBX 620.26 ($7.53). Standard Chartered shares last traded at GBX 617.20 ($7.50), with a volume of 3,752,704 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STAN shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($9.72) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group set a GBX 855 ($10.39) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 760 ($9.23) to GBX 770 ($9.35) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($10.93) price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 815 ($9.90).

Standard Chartered Stock Up 0.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £17.87 billion and a PE ratio of 964.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 571.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 585.63.

Standard Chartered Company Profile

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

