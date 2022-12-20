Standard Mercantile Acquisition (TSE:SMA) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1.26

Shares of Standard Mercantile Acquisition Corp. (TSE:SMA – Get Rating) (NYSE:SMT) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.26 and traded as high as C$1.30. Standard Mercantile Acquisition shares last traded at C$1.28, with a volume of 1,450 shares trading hands.
Standard Mercantile Acquisition Trading Up 2.4 %
The firm has a market cap of C$9.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.26 and a 200-day moving average price of C$1.27.
Standard Mercantile Acquisition Company Profile
Trez Capital Senior Mortgage Investment Corporation is a fund of Trez Capital Limited Partnership.
Featured Articles
- Will Tesla Shares Rally If Musk Steps Down From Twitter?
- Can Chewy Fetch Double Digit Gains in 2023?
- 5 Down But Not Out Stocks To Watch For 2023
- Eli Lilly Expects Enduring Growth, Despite Immediate Challenges
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for Standard Mercantile Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Mercantile Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.