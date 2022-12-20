Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on Nutrien (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 5,711 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 30% compared to the average daily volume of 4,396 call options.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Nutrien from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. HSBC cut shares of Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.82.

NYSE:NTR opened at $72.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.84. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $67.23 and a 12-month high of $117.25.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($1.41). Nutrien had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 29.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.02 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Nutrien will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.67%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in Nutrien by 239.9% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

